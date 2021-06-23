Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ronald Ray "Ron" Levendoski
FUNERAL HOME
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Caledonia Chapel
518 W Main St
Caledonia, MN

Ronald "Ron" Ray Levendoski

BROWNSVILLE, MN - Ronald "Ron" Ray Levendoski passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at SpringBrook Village in La Crescent, MN.

Ron's funeral service will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 11:00 AM. Burial with military honors will follow in the Brownsville Veteran's Cemetery.

Visitations will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 PM, and from 10:00-11:00 AM (one hour prior to the funeral service) on June 25, 2021. Both the funeral service and the visitations will be held at Zion Evangelical Church in Brownsville, MN.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Zion Evangelical Church Building Fund, the Brownsville V.F.W., or a memorial of your personal choice.

A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Zion Evangelical Church
Brownsville, MN
Jun
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Zion Evangelical Church
Brownsville, MN
Jun
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Zion Evangelical Church
Brownsville, MN
Funeral services provided by:
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Caledonia Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Caledonia Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.