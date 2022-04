Ronald O. Oliver

Ronald O. Oliver, 81, of Bangor, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at his home. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Bangor Chapel (102 Hattan Street). A visitation will be held from 12 pm until the time of service. To view the full obituary and to send online condolences please visit the funeral home's website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.