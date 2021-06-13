Menu
Ronald J. Osweiler
FUNERAL HOME
Seland Funeral Home
204 Central Ave
Coon Valley, WI

Ronald J. Osweiler

LA CROSSE - Ronald J. Osweiler, 87, of La Crosse, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021. The angels escorted him to his heavenly home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at St. James the Less Catholic Parish, 1032 Caledonia Street, La Crosse. Monsignor Robert Hundt will be the celebrant. Private family Entombment will follow. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Seland Funeral Home, Coon Valley, is assisting Ron's family in their time of loss. Visit selandsfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary and to leave a condolence. Ron's family would like to extend a special thank you to the Angels and Saints of 7th Floor Mayo and the Mayo Hospice Team for their wonderful attention to Ron.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. James the Less Catholic Church
1032 Caledonia St., La Crosse, WI
Jun
15
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. James the Less Catholic Church
1032 Caledonia St., La Crosse, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Seland Funeral Home
