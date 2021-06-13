Ronald J. Osweiler

LA CROSSE - Ronald J. Osweiler, 87, of La Crosse, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021. The angels escorted him to his heavenly home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at St. James the Less Catholic Parish, 1032 Caledonia Street, La Crosse. Monsignor Robert Hundt will be the celebrant. Private family Entombment will follow. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Seland Funeral Home, Coon Valley, is assisting Ron's family in their time of loss. Visit selandsfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary and to leave a condolence. Ron's family would like to extend a special thank you to the Angels and Saints of 7th Floor Mayo and the Mayo Hospice Team for their wonderful attention to Ron.