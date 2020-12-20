Menu
Ronald James Roach
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Ronald James Roach

Ronald James Roach, 92 of La Crosse passed away at his home in Eagle Crest South Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, with his wife of 70 years at his side. He was born, Aug. 20, 1928, in Sioux Falls, S.D., to Clare and Gladys (Grandsal) Roach.

On Oct. 14, 1950, he married Dolores Moe in La Crosse. Ron proudly served his country in the Army National Guard. He worked as a salesman for Hills Brothers Coffee for 30 years, until his retirement.

Ron and Dolores loved boating and belonged to the Municipal and Pettibone Boat Clubs, where they met many dear friends. Ron also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing. He belonged to a regular foursome for many years and continued golfing until his health no longer enabled him to golf. He was a longtime member of St. Pius X Catholic Parish and Mary, Mother of the Church Parish.

Ron is survived by his wife, Dolores; a daughter, Vicki (Mark) Gilbertson of Onalaska; and a son, Bob (Lynn) Roach of La Crosse; six grandchildren, Nick (Lyndsay) Roach, Adam Roach, Tyler (Sarah) Roach, Erik (Lynnaus) Gilbertson, Michael (Stacy) Gilbertson and Christy (Jamie) Woods; 10 great-grandchildren, Thomas, Katelin, Todd, Mikala, Mattie, Erin, Owen, Isaiah, Landon, and Wyatt. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son; and a brother, Tom Roach.

A private Mass will be held for Ron at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish at a later date. The family extends thanks to Eagle Crest South staff for taking excellent care of Ron. Memorials are suggested to Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2136 Weston St., La Crosse. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.schumacher-kish.com.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bob, Lynn and family-We are so sorry for your loss. You’re in our thoughts and prayers.
Karen and Tom Haville
Friend
December 21, 2020
Dolores, Vicki and Bob, you are all in Jackie and my prayers. Your husband/father was a quick wit - and I will miss our "discussions" that we had over many years. :-) His pain is gone... may he rest in peace.
Bill & Jackie Pritchard
Friend
December 20, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are going out to you at this time. Cherish the memories.
John & Gail Bjerke
December 20, 2020
To my Aunt Doe, my Cousins Vicki and Bob and your families. My heart is breaking for you. I wish I could be there to give you a big hug. Uncle Ronnie was a good kind man and he was there for me when my father passed. I will never forget him. I love him and will miss him dearly. Take comfort in the fact that he is no longer in pain and is in God's hands. I hope someday soon we can all come together and celebrate his life.
Kathy Bratkowski
Family
December 19, 2020
