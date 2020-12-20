Ronald James Roach

Ronald James Roach, 92 of La Crosse passed away at his home in Eagle Crest South Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, with his wife of 70 years at his side. He was born, Aug. 20, 1928, in Sioux Falls, S.D., to Clare and Gladys (Grandsal) Roach.

On Oct. 14, 1950, he married Dolores Moe in La Crosse. Ron proudly served his country in the Army National Guard. He worked as a salesman for Hills Brothers Coffee for 30 years, until his retirement.

Ron and Dolores loved boating and belonged to the Municipal and Pettibone Boat Clubs, where they met many dear friends. Ron also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing. He belonged to a regular foursome for many years and continued golfing until his health no longer enabled him to golf. He was a longtime member of St. Pius X Catholic Parish and Mary, Mother of the Church Parish.

Ron is survived by his wife, Dolores; a daughter, Vicki (Mark) Gilbertson of Onalaska; and a son, Bob (Lynn) Roach of La Crosse; six grandchildren, Nick (Lyndsay) Roach, Adam Roach, Tyler (Sarah) Roach, Erik (Lynnaus) Gilbertson, Michael (Stacy) Gilbertson and Christy (Jamie) Woods; 10 great-grandchildren, Thomas, Katelin, Todd, Mikala, Mattie, Erin, Owen, Isaiah, Landon, and Wyatt. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son; and a brother, Tom Roach.

A private Mass will be held for Ron at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish at a later date. The family extends thanks to Eagle Crest South staff for taking excellent care of Ron. Memorials are suggested to Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2136 Weston St., La Crosse. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.schumacher-kish.com.