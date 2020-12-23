Ronni Lynn Boe

Ronni Lynn Boe, 65, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, as a result of complications relating to COVID-19. She was born April 22, 1955, to Ronald and Arlene Boe (Erickson).

Ronni earned her bachelor's degree from Viterbo College and became a mental health social worker for La Crosse County, before retiring early due to disability. She was dedicated to her career and developed very special bonds with many of her clients. She was very proud and outspoken in her support of the Democratic party, along with advocating for racial equality and women's rights. Ronni was an avid reader and had a special love for Stephen King novels. She also had a deep passion for 1960s era Rock and Roll and was the biggest fan of The Beatles.

Ronni was preceded in death by her mother, Arlene; father, Ronald; aunt, Shari Venell (Boe), aunt Carol Boe; and cousins, Andi Venell and John Erickson. She was the oldest of five siblings, and is survived by her sister, Teri (Don) Williams; and brothers, Lance (Yvonne) Boe, David Boe, and Rory (Wanda) Boe, children Troy (Sara) Boe, Matthew Boe (Katie Berg), and Holly (Ed) Murray, cousins, Kristi (Frank) Wolf and family, Jason True, Lori Lafler, Uncle Mark (Judy) Erickson, Uncle Gerald Boe, cousins, Eric and Jeff Boe, nieces, Lisa (Scott) Veglahn, Shana (Jeremy) Johnson, Kari (Keith) Allen, Rhea (Kurt) Newman, Heather (Justin) Yahnke and one nephew, Cole Boe. Most important to Ronni was her love for her eight "grandbabies," Kailei, Kullen, Morgan, Lily, Raegan, Miles, Charlotte, and Chloe.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate the planting of a tree in honor of Ronni, whose birthday was on Earth Day. Please follow the link to make a special dedication: www.treesforachange.com.

