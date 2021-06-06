Ronnie Dale "Ron" Emmons

ELLSWORTH, WI - Ronnie Dale "Ron" Emmons, age 76, of Ellsworth, WI passed away peacefully on May 25, 2021 due to complications from cancer. Ron was born in La Crosse, WI on March 23, 1945 to parents Gerald and Jane (Smith) Emmons. After graduating from La Crosse Central High School in 1964, Ron enlisted in the military serving a long career with the Marine Corps. Ron proudly served a fulfilling career as a Gunnery Sergeant E7 with many duties most notably as a Radio Communications Chief, Assistant Officer of security at the American Embassy in Nicosia, Cyprus, and member of the Marine Corps Color Guard. He retired in 1985, and remained active in the reserves teaching local police officers rappelling and sharp shooting until 1993. After retirement, Ron ran his own security company, worked as a hotel banquet manager, and spent 18 years as a lead engineer for Sheraton Hotels. In 1992, Ron met the love of his life, caring partner and best friend, Jan Thompson. They shared 29 wonderful years together.

Ron was a very caring and compassionate person. He could light up a room with his smile. He truly cared about the connections he had with others and was always willing to lend a hand or an ear to anyone in need. He was quite the story teller and could captivate audiences of all ages with his many experiences and adventures he had throughout his life. Ron was an expert marksman both in the military and at the Delano Sportsmen's Club. He also was a proud member of the Fletcher-Pechacek American Legion Post #121 of River Falls. In quiet times, Ron enjoyed reading Louis L'Amour, building Budweiser horse hitches, watching Jeopardy, going to the movies and classic car shows. Ron was a jack-of-all trades and was very resourceful while doing all of his projects. His nieces and nephews nicknamed him "Mr. Tinker". He will be greatly missed by those he touched throughout his lifetime.

Ronnie is survived by his best friend and love of his life, Jan Thompson; son, Ryan Emmons; mother and step father, Jane and Bob Everett; sisters: Beth (Dan) Tomasek and Patty (Mike) Janikowski; brothers-in-law: Bob Goodno, Gary Silbernagle, Lyle (Dawn) Silbernagle and David (Heidi) Nessa; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Goodno; brother-in-law, Lee Silbernagle; sisters-in-law: Carol Silbernagle and Gayle Ladwig.

A Celebration to honor Ron's Life and interment will take place at a later date.

