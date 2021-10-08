Ronold "Ron" L. Hanson

VIROQUA - Ronold "Ron" L. Hanson, age 71, of Viroqua, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, with his wife and sister by his side at Vernon Manor. He was born September 19, 1950, at his grandparents home in Crawford County, WI, the second child of Reuben, Sr. and Emma (Vance) Hanson.

Growing up he lived in the De Soto area and was a member of the Class of 1968. He joined the Wisconsin National Guard and was discharged in 1976 as a Sergeant. Throughout his life he worked agricultural jobs as a licensed cheese maker, agricultural laborer, farmer, bulk milk driver and lastly was a Wal-Mart employee. In 2012, he had a major stroke, which left him with mobility loss and aphasia, so he moved to Vernon Manor. Over the years it became home and a second family to him. He enjoyed country music concerts, card playing and casinos. He also enjoyed building farm fences, some of which are still standing. His sense of humor made many laugh.

Survivors include his wife, Rosemary (Worman) Hanson; his son, Chris (Janielle) Hanson and their children: Scarlett (Patrick) Campbell, Micayla, Wyatt, and Skylar; his daughter, Ronnilee Meyer and her children: Cody and Emma; his brothers: Roger (Cathy) Hanson, Deldon (Carol) Hanson, John (Robbin Henchen) Hanson, Reuben (Sara) Hanson, Jr; his sister, LoAnn (Dale Kronke) Beach; sisters-in-law: Madeline Clements and Jenny Worman; other relatives and friends.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Virgil and Ida Worman; an infant brother; brothers and sisters-in-law, Fred Clements, Ole and Carole Solverson, Ralph and Marlene Wangen, Richard Worman and Kathy Hanson and his niece, Kim Meyer.

A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at the Viroqua Cemetery. A Celebration of Ron's life will be held in 2022. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.