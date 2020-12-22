Rose Marie Holter

ONALASKA/ETTRICK -- Rose Marie Holter, 91, died peacefully at the Onalaska Care Center Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.

Rose was born Aug. 14, 1929, to Carl and Anne (Rodina) Edhlund, on her grandfather, Joseph Rodina's, farm in Jackson, Minn. She graduated from Fairmont High School in 1947 and from Lutheran Bible Institute (LBI) in Minneapolis, in 1952.

While attending LBI, Rose met and remained friends with Marcie Holter (eventually Marcie Anderson) and through their friendship was introduced to Marcie's brother, Stan, on various occasions over the years. They began dating and Rose married Stanley Holter, Nov. 16, 1957, at Grace Lutheran Church, in Fairmont. Married life began on the Holter dairy farm in the Glasgow Hardies Creek community and continued until 2014, when they moved together, first to Eden House in Galesville, and then to Onalaska Care Center. Stanley passed away March 22, 2017.

After graduating from LBI, Rose was the secretary for the American Lutheran Church headquarters pension department. She worked in bookkeeping and secretarial positions at Marquette Bank in Minneapolis and Gundersen Clinic in La Crosse, eventually working as the bookkeeper and office manager for the Dairy Service Center in Ettrick, which she and Stan owned up until their retirement. She was active in WELCA, choir and teaching Sunday school, at Hardies Creek Lutheran Church for many years. Rose enjoyed being a part of the Glasgow Community Club and exhibiting at the annual Corn Show, as well as exhibiting at the Trempealeau County Fair. Her hobbies included sewing, embroidery, quilting and crocheting. Rose enjoyed traveling with her family. Many years were happily spent at Disney in Florida, while the kids were young, and later she and Stan liked to break up their winters with trips to Arizona, Florida, or Texas. They explored the countries of Norway, Italy, England, and Ireland, as well as Hawaii, together.

Rose is survived by her daughter, Susan (Ray) Hovell; son, Jerry (Sylvia) Holter; grandchildren, Sarah (Andrew) Gollnick, and Ben Holter; great-granddaughters, Harper and Leah Gollnick; sisters, Linda (Larry) Rouhoff and Helen Underdahl; brother, Ron (Jan) Edhlund; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley; her parents; her brother, C. John (and Ginny) Olson; her sisters, June (and Herb) Russ, Carol Hansen, and Shirley Edhlund; sisters-in-law, Aldeane (and John) Burman and Marcie (and Lloyd) Anderson.

A family graveside service was held Monday, Dec. 21, at Hardies Creek Lutheran Cemetery, with the Rev. John Ashland officiating.

Susan and Jerry wish to thank the staff at Onalaska Care Center for loving and caring for Rose just like family.

Memorials are being directed to Hardies Creek Lutheran Church or Hardies Creek Lutheran Cemetery Association.

Zwickey Funeral Homes assisted the family.