Rosella 'Rosie' Evenson

VIROQUA -- Rosella "Rosie" Evenson, 74, of Viroqua passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Gundersen Health System. She was born July 3, 1946, to the late Almond and Edith (Suhr) Wallace. Rosie farmed for most of her life and later in life was a caretaker for elderly and disabled people. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening and mowing lawn. She loved her family and was loved by everyone.

Survivors include her children, Kitty Urbanek, Marilyn Britt; her stepdaughters, Heather Siedel, Tara Peterson and Jenna Kapter; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Calvin Wallace, Ray (Cathy) Wallace, Tommy (Betty) Wallace, Susie Miller, Ora Wallace, David (Lori) Wallace, Paul (Laurie) Wallace and Gerald (Pauline) Volden; other relatives and friends.

Rosie was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Mildred Wallace, Carl Wallace, Sam Wallace, Pete Wallace, Cal Wallace and Don Wallace; her grandson, Micheal Peterson; and her nephew, Allan Wallace.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker St., in Viroqua. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. noon until the time of the service. For the safety of everyone attending, face-masks are required. Rosie will be laid to rest at Hilltop Cemetery in Ontario.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family appreciated.

Rosie's family would like to thank the staff members at Gundersen Health System for the compassionate care they provided.