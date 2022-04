Rosemarie Herlitzke

Rosemarie Herlitzke, 97, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Bluffview Memory Care surrounded by her loving children. Private services are going to be held at this time. The Rev. Larry Berger will officiate, with burial to be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, La Crosse. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. A complete obituary may be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.