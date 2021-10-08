Menu
Rosemarie Sladky
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
1425 Jackson St
La Crosse, WI

Rosemarie Sladky

Rosemarie Sladky, 92, passed away September 22, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eustace and Rose Boyle, sister Kathryn Johnson, brother Jerry Boyle, and also by many extended family members and good friends.

Rosemarie is survived by her husband of nearly 71 years, George Sladky, and their five children: Roberta, Michael (Jacqueline Khanh), Patricia, Margaret, and George, Jr.

She is also survived by five grandchildren: Natalie Rose Challen, Jessica Rose Sladky, Michael Kelly, Hannah Rose Sladky, and George Sladky III; three step-grandchildren: Tara Pace, Bradley Holloway, and Kelsey Holloway; three great-grandchildren: Oliver & Sydney Challen and Mara Singer.

Per Rosie's wishes, a funeral was not held.

Please remember our wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother in your prayers and consider a memorial gift to your favorite charity.

The Dickinson Family Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I have many fond memories of living next door to the Sladky family In LaCrescent. MN. Mr. Sladky (it was the 50's we NEVER would have called him George!) organized many sporting events for the neighborhood kids, and supervised many a trip to Dresbach Beach. Mrs. Sladky baked and served the first pizza I, and many of the other neighborhood kids ever ate. North Third St. wasn't the same after they moved to LaCrosse. My condolences and greetings to all the Sladky family. None of the "Olson kids" are in MN any more.....but our hearts are! RIP Mrs. Sladky - and thanks for the pizza!
Ellen Olson
October 16, 2021
The passing of Rose has deeply saddened me. My condolences to her family and may all the good memories sustain you. God Bless.
Zelda Halloran
October 8, 2021
