Rosemarie Sladky

Rosemarie Sladky, 92, passed away September 22, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eustace and Rose Boyle, sister Kathryn Johnson, brother Jerry Boyle, and also by many extended family members and good friends.

Rosemarie is survived by her husband of nearly 71 years, George Sladky, and their five children: Roberta, Michael (Jacqueline Khanh), Patricia, Margaret, and George, Jr.

She is also survived by five grandchildren: Natalie Rose Challen, Jessica Rose Sladky, Michael Kelly, Hannah Rose Sladky, and George Sladky III; three step-grandchildren: Tara Pace, Bradley Holloway, and Kelsey Holloway; three great-grandchildren: Oliver & Sydney Challen and Mara Singer.

Per Rosie's wishes, a funeral was not held.

Please remember our wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother in your prayers and consider a memorial gift to your favorite charity.

The Dickinson Family Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.