Rosetta "Jean" Stanton
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Zwickey Funeral Homes
105 E Hogg St
Melrose, WI

Rosetta "Jean" Stanton

SPARTA - Rosetta "Jean" Stanton, 87, of rural Sparta, died Thursday, June 17, 2021 at her home.

She was born December 20, 1933 in Sparta to Charles and Iva (Franklin) Showen.

On November 22, 1960 she married Vernon LeRoy Stanton. Vernon preceded her in death March 6, 1985. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Northern Engraving.

Survivors are her children: Eileen Schur of Estero, Florida, Paul (Judy) Siekert of Sparta, Thomas (Cindy) Stanton of Sparta, Terry (Tracey) Stanton of Mindoro, Donny (Lisa) Stanton of Sparta, Vicki (Steve) Gilson of Sparta, Dan (Janeen) Stanton of Sparta, Wendy (Larry) Rodenberg of Melrose, Sandra Waldera of Sparta; 25 grandchildren with two on the way and 43 great-grandchildren with one on the way.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Joshua Stanton; a sister, Joyce Showen and a brother, William Showen.

A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 11:00 AM from Melrose Alliance Church with Pastors George Jaderston and Rick Cooney. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Sparta.

Zwickey Funeral Homes, Melrose Chapel assisted the family.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Melrose Alliance Church
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Zwickey Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
I'm so very sorry to hear of your loss, I wish I could've been there, Love to you all
Stacey Stanton
Family
June 29, 2021
I am honored to have had the privilege of knowing Jean for a little while. Her fierce independence, amazing humor and the loving care of her family are among the memories I have of Jean. Thank you Vicki and Steve for always being by her side.
KAREN BLACK
Other
June 26, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Stanton family. Jean and I were best childhood friends up through the teen years. I remember her smile and little giggle whenever we said or did something silly. She introduced me to my future husband. Our lives took different paths, but we always remained close in heart. Goodbye dear friend, from Ralph and Janet
Janet Hendersin
Friend
June 26, 2021
So sorry for your loss
Susan and Jay Hewines
June 24, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to Jean's family.
Teresa and Steve
Friend
June 24, 2021
