Rosetta "Jean" Stanton

SPARTA - Rosetta "Jean" Stanton, 87, of rural Sparta, died Thursday, June 17, 2021 at her home.

She was born December 20, 1933 in Sparta to Charles and Iva (Franklin) Showen.

On November 22, 1960 she married Vernon LeRoy Stanton. Vernon preceded her in death March 6, 1985. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Northern Engraving.

Survivors are her children: Eileen Schur of Estero, Florida, Paul (Judy) Siekert of Sparta, Thomas (Cindy) Stanton of Sparta, Terry (Tracey) Stanton of Mindoro, Donny (Lisa) Stanton of Sparta, Vicki (Steve) Gilson of Sparta, Dan (Janeen) Stanton of Sparta, Wendy (Larry) Rodenberg of Melrose, Sandra Waldera of Sparta; 25 grandchildren with two on the way and 43 great-grandchildren with one on the way.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Joshua Stanton; a sister, Joyce Showen and a brother, William Showen.

A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 11:00 AM from Melrose Alliance Church with Pastors George Jaderston and Rick Cooney. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Sparta.

Zwickey Funeral Homes, Melrose Chapel assisted the family.