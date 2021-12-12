Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roy Louis Lietzau
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Jostad Chapel
121 N Youlon St
West Salem, WI

Roy Louis Lietzau

BROWNSVILLE, MN - Roy Louis Lietzau passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

Roy was 79 years old and was born on October 25, 1942, to Earl and Dorothy (Hansen) Lietzau in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce; father, Earl; and mother, Dorothy.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joan (Carlson) Lietzau. He is lovingly remembered by his children, Marc Lietzau, Ronda (Dan) Varney, Todd (Molly) Lietzau, and Ryan (Jennifer) Lietzau; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 22, 2022, at the Brownsville Community Center in Brownsville, Minnesota. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
22
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Brownsville Community Center
Brownsville, MN
Funeral services provided by:
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Jostad Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Jostad Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.