Ruby D. Berg

Ruby D. Berg, 92, of Ontario, died Wednesday December 15, 2021 at Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday December 18, 2021 at Bethesda Lutheran Brethren Church in Westby. Rev. Paul Tjelta will officiate with burial in the Hilltop Rest Cemetery in Ontario. A visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the church. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.