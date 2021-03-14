Ruth Ann Beranek

Ruth Ann Beranek, 90, passed away peacefully of natural causes Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Marinuka Manor in Galesville. She was born Aug. 28, 1930, to Ethel and Alfred Palen. She married Joseph Beranek, Sept. 1, 1952, at Our Lady of Lourdes in Chicago.

Ruth was a dedicated nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center until joining Skemp Clinic, to open the clinic in Holmen, in 1974. She also worked at the Onalaska Care Center until retiring in 1996. She loved reading and gardening and was an avid dog lover. Most of all she loved all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Robert (Barb) Beranek, Sue (Russell) Smith, Mike (Julie) Beranek, Jim (Donna) Beranek, Carrie (Steve) Duellman; grandchildren, Carlie (Jason) Rowe, Jenna (Eric) Cleaveland, Christa (Lee) Pingel, Joe (Shannon) Beranek, Roland (Kat) Gullickson; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Beranek; one infant son; her parents; and brother, Leo Palen.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church and the La Crosse County Humane Society.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 18, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 515 N. Main St. Holmen. Father John Parr will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska and from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church.

Coulee Region Cremation Group and Funeral Home is assisting the family.