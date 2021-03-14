Menu
Ruth Ann Beranek
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Coulee Region Cremation Group
133 Mason St
Onalaska, WI

Ruth Ann Beranek

Ruth Ann Beranek, 90, passed away peacefully of natural causes Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Marinuka Manor in Galesville. She was born Aug. 28, 1930, to Ethel and Alfred Palen. She married Joseph Beranek, Sept. 1, 1952, at Our Lady of Lourdes in Chicago.

Ruth was a dedicated nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center until joining Skemp Clinic, to open the clinic in Holmen, in 1974. She also worked at the Onalaska Care Center until retiring in 1996. She loved reading and gardening and was an avid dog lover. Most of all she loved all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Robert (Barb) Beranek, Sue (Russell) Smith, Mike (Julie) Beranek, Jim (Donna) Beranek, Carrie (Steve) Duellman; grandchildren, Carlie (Jason) Rowe, Jenna (Eric) Cleaveland, Christa (Lee) Pingel, Joe (Shannon) Beranek, Roland (Kat) Gullickson; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Beranek; one infant son; her parents; and brother, Leo Palen.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church and the La Crosse County Humane Society.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 18, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 515 N. Main St. Holmen. Father John Parr will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska and from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church.

Coulee Region Cremation Group and Funeral Home is assisting the family.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
The Gathering Place
133 Mason St., Onalaska, WI
Mar
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
515 N. Main St., Holmen, WI
Mar
18
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
515 N. Main St., Holmen, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Coulee Region Cremation Group
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
Ruth was the perfection of a caring RN. I also worked with Ruth at the Onalaska Care Center as a RN. I was blessed to know her.
Diane Eisermann
March 17, 2021
Jim, Bob and families...so sorry to hear of your mom´s passing.
Deb Giesler
March 16, 2021
I met your mom when I was in High School and worked about 2 years with her at the hospital. She was a great mother-figure, friend and mentor. So very sorry for your loss.
Deb(Olson) Pierce
March 15, 2021
I worked with Ruth at Onalaska Care Center. She was a wonderful nurse, and a great co-worker. So happy to have known her.
Irene Ihle
March 15, 2021
Sorry for the loss of your Mom. Sending prayers and hugs to your whole family. Thinking of you all.
John Heighway
March 15, 2021
So sorry for the loss of your Mother prayers and sympathy to you Carrie and family
Patti Cisewski
March 14, 2021
