Ruth Ann Holm
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Jostad Chapel
121 N Youlon St
West Salem, WI

Ruth Ann Holm

Ruth Ann Holm of Sparta, WI passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Ruth Ann was born on October 4, 1942 in Escanaba, MI to Russell J. and Marion R. (Rasmusson) Sarasin. She was raised in Gladstone, MI and graduated high school in 1960.

On August 26, 1961 she married the love of her life Elmer J. Holm. Their love was truly a blessing and they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past year.

Ruth Ann attended Ashland Teachers College and earned a Bachelor's degree from La Crosse State University (UW-La Crosse). They moved to Poplar, MT where she taught for two years on the Sioux-Assiniboine Indian Reservation before moving back to the La Crosse area. There she taught for the Melrose-Mindoro School District for 34 years with the last 10 years as principal of Mindoro Elementary.

She enjoyed spending summers at their cabin in Rapid River, MI with E.J. and their son, Chad. They were able to enjoy her love of travel, having many adventures together. Some of her favorites were BMX races, watching her son Chad compete.

Ruth Ann loved her granddaughters Kate and Maddie, immensely. Spending time with them, attending their concerts, piano recitals, soccer games, birthdays and many other events brought her great joy.

Ruth Ann loved needlework, she was highly skilled in Norwegian Hardanger. She combined her love of teaching and Hardanger to do outreach events; summer school at Melrose-Mindoro and at Vesterheim in Decorah, IA. Ruth Ann was involved with the Coulee Country Chapter Embroidery Guild of America.

She is survived by her husband E.J., son Chad, his wife Jenny and their daughters Kate and Madeline of West Salem, WI. Her sister Aleta (Kurt) Kaukola of Gladstone, MI, sister-in-law: Nancy (Dean) Bovin of Gladstone, MI and Sandy (Jim) Stanton of Manitowoc, WI. As well as many nieces and nephews.

Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her parents, brother Randy, sister Janet and her in-laws Elmer G. and Hazel (Anderson) Holm.

Friends and family are welcome to attend a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the Jandt-Frederickson Funeral Home with a lunch to follow at the American Legion Post 51 both in West Salem, WI.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Jandt-Frederickson Funeral Home
WI
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Jostad Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ruth Ann and I were best friends in 12th grade. She was my bridesmaid at my 1st wedding to Jay Larson June 11, 1960. We lost touch after that but have thought of her over the years. I enjoyed the friendship we shared. Was sorry to hear of her passing.
Pamela Hardy Holmes
Friend
December 26, 2021
E.J. and Family, Ruth Ann will be missed by so many people and we wish you the blessing of the Lord and our most deep-felt condolences. May she rest in peace.
Harley and Debi
Friend
December 18, 2021
