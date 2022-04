Ruth Luverne Sherry

Ruth Luverne Sherry, age 98, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Gundersen Tweeten Care Center in Spring Grove.

Funeral Services for Ruth will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Houston. Friends and family may visit for one hour prior to the services at church from 10:00 to 11:00 AM.

The Hoff Funeral Home of Houston is assisting Ruth's family with arrangements.