Ruth Wehrenberg

WEST SALEM -- Ruth Wehrenberg, 84, of West Salem died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems, Franciscan Healthcare, La Crosse. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Christ Lutheran Church, West Salem. Pastor Galen Riediger will officiate. Burial will be in the Christ Lutheran Cemetery, West Salem. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, 121 N. Youlon St., West Salem. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday, Sept. 15, at the church. To view Ruth's obituary in its entirety and to offer her family online condolences, please visit the funeral homes website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.