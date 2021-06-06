Menu
Ryan Michael Clark
1991 - 2021
BORN
1991
DIED
2021

Ryan Michael Clark

HARVARD, IL - Ryan Michael Clark passed away on May 24, 2021, in Harvard, Illinois with his mom by his side. He was born on September 3, 1991, to Michael Clark and Jodi Loe in LaCrosse, WI. He went to school in Harvard, Illinois and graduated from Harvard High School in 2010. Following graduation, he worked in construction. He built houses with his brothers; stepdad Carl Juern, and his father Mike when spending time in Onalaska, Wisconsin.

Ryan was a lover of the outdoors, especially fishing. If you had a picture of Ryan smiling, he was probably holding a fish. He enjoyed mountain biking, skiing with his dad, a little video gaming, rock music, and going to concerts. He was truly someone who enjoyed doing anything and everything, especially with his family by his side.

He was soft-spoken, but had a heart of gold. He was a man of few words but showed his love with his actions. He would do anything for anyone. Ryan's final act of kindness was to give the gift of life through organ and tissue donation. He had a contagious laugh and smile that will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

Ryan is survived and forever missed by his mom, Jodi Loe of Harvard, IL; his siblings: Kyle, Adam, and Heather Juern; his father, Michael Clark (Kami) and her children: Jaylee, Conner, and Mady Newkirk of Onalaska, WI; paternal grandparents Robert and Monty Clark; maternal grandparents Gregory and Karen Loe and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his uncle Benjamin Loe; great-grandparents Carl and Vivian Winchel, and John and Doris Pesik.

A Memorial gathering for Ryan will be Saturday, June 12 from 2-4p.m., with a prayer service starting at 3:30p.m. at The Gathering Place Event Center, 133 Mason St, Onalaska, WI, 54650. Following the service there will be a gathering in the private room at the Blue Moon, 716 2nd Ave N, Onalaska, WI.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Memorial Gathering
Blue Moon
716 2nd Ave N,, Onalaska, WI
Jun
12
Memorial Gathering
2:00p.m.
The Gathering Place Event Center
133 Mason St, WI
Jun
12
Prayer Service
3:30p.m.
The Gathering Place Event Center
WI
May God bless you and your family's in this time of sorrow.
Brent and Paula Ducklow
Other
June 8, 2021
Thoughts and prayers for all family and friends of Ryan´s. So sad to see someone so young pass. He had a heart of gold even in death to donate organs to those in need. May God bless him and welcome him home. My sympathies to those who will miss him. Good memories last forever. Keep them close in your hearts.
Sharon Green and family
Family
June 7, 2021
May the love of family and friends continue to carry you through your grief. Sending our love and prayers.
Rick Pesik & Linda
Family
June 6, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home
June 3, 2021
