Sally Schwanzle Cremer

GOLDEN, Colo./LA CROSSE -- Sally Schwanzle Cremer died peacefully Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Golden, with her three daughters near her side. She was 94 years old. Her ashes will be interred at Christ Episcopal, her beloved church. Sally was born in La Crosse in 1926. She lived there her entire life until she moved to Golden, to be closer to family. Sally wanted only to be known as a Christian but her contributions to La Crosse and Wisconsin were significant.

Sally was best known for founding the La Crosse Community Theater which is still thriving after more than 50 years. She also co-founded the La Crosse Children's Museum and the Wisconsin Arts Board. She founded and owned Oak Grove Crematorium and was instrumental in the success of the family business, Cremer Jewelers, winning national awards for the store's window design. Later she passed the test to become a member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) and contributed her design skills to many projects in La Crosse and Florida. Sally volunteered for numerous political campaigns and was very active in Girl Scouting. For over 50 years she was a member of PEO. She loved skiing and playing competitive tennis and won many tennis championships well into her 70s. Sally also loved painting and won awards at the Art Fair on the Green, and was awarded Artist of the Year from The Women's Fund. She was an incredible role model for her three daughters as an entrepreneur, a visionary and a loving mother.

Sally is survived by her daughters, Tina (Danny), Elsa (Joe), and Gretchen (Ron); four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marie and Phil Schwanzle; sister, Nancy Crooks; husband, G. William (Bill); her second husband, Jack Williams; and her grandson, Will.

Memorials may be given to The La Crosse Community Theater, The Gundersen Foundation, the Girl Scouts, Christ Episcopal Church and The Nancy Ellen Crooks Foundation (thenecf.org) - Sally's sister's foundation that helps children in Africa.

A memorial will be held when all may safely attend.

We want to thank our sister, Elsa, for the extraordinary care she provided our mother over the past six years in Golden.