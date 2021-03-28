Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sally Schwanzle Cremer
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021

Sally Schwanzle Cremer

GOLDEN, Colo./LA CROSSE -- Sally Schwanzle Cremer died peacefully Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Golden, with her three daughters near her side. She was 94 years old. Her ashes will be interred at Christ Episcopal, her beloved church. Sally was born in La Crosse in 1926. She lived there her entire life until she moved to Golden, to be closer to family. Sally wanted only to be known as a Christian but her contributions to La Crosse and Wisconsin were significant.

Sally was best known for founding the La Crosse Community Theater which is still thriving after more than 50 years. She also co-founded the La Crosse Children's Museum and the Wisconsin Arts Board. She founded and owned Oak Grove Crematorium and was instrumental in the success of the family business, Cremer Jewelers, winning national awards for the store's window design. Later she passed the test to become a member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) and contributed her design skills to many projects in La Crosse and Florida. Sally volunteered for numerous political campaigns and was very active in Girl Scouting. For over 50 years she was a member of PEO. She loved skiing and playing competitive tennis and won many tennis championships well into her 70s. Sally also loved painting and won awards at the Art Fair on the Green, and was awarded Artist of the Year from The Women's Fund. She was an incredible role model for her three daughters as an entrepreneur, a visionary and a loving mother.

Sally is survived by her daughters, Tina (Danny), Elsa (Joe), and Gretchen (Ron); four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marie and Phil Schwanzle; sister, Nancy Crooks; husband, G. William (Bill); her second husband, Jack Williams; and her grandson, Will.

Memorials may be given to The La Crosse Community Theater, The Gundersen Foundation, the Girl Scouts, Christ Episcopal Church and The Nancy Ellen Crooks Foundation (thenecf.org) - Sally's sister's foundation that helps children in Africa.

A memorial will be held when all may safely attend.

We want to thank our sister, Elsa, for the extraordinary care she provided our mother over the past six years in Golden.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I have many fond memories of Sally. My first real campaign job, Sally mentored me working with the volunteers in our campaign headquarters, Adolf Gundersen for Congress 1976. She was a beautiful women. My sincere sympathy and prayers to all of you
Sue Lynch
March 29, 2021
I enjoyed Sally so much as a PEO sister. One year Sally was my tennis partner and we went to State having great fun along the way.
Kate Poehling
March 28, 2021
Sally was an extraordinary lady. She was a friend, a mentor, and a role model to me and to many of her La Crosse friends. The La Crosse Community Theatre was such an important part of my life in La Crosse. I am so grateful to her for her enthusiasm and work tofound that important community group. Julia Steinke Saterbak
Julia Steinke Saterbak
March 28, 2021
May this lovely lady Rest In Peace. Our prayers are with you.
Ed & Corine
March 28, 2021
Sally touched my life in many ways over the years as my mother's childhood friend but most significantly through her invitation for me to become involved in her budding children's museum project. This proved to be a life-changing event for me and I will be forever indebted to Sally for encouraging me to become involved. My sympathies to her family. I will miss her deeply.
Dave Utterback
March 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results