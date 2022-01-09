Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Samuel J. Nichols
1926 - 2022
BORN
1926
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory Woodruff Chapel
4239 Mormon Coulee Rd
La Crosse, WI

Samuel J. Nichols

LA CROSSE - On Tuesday, January 4, 2022, our father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and World War II Veteran was called home. Samuel J. Nichols was born on May 13, 1926 in La Crosse to Oscar and Bertha (Loomis) Nichols. He was the youngest of 11 children and the last of his siblings. In 1944 at the age of 18 he was drafted and served as an infantryman in the Pacific on 7 islands. Because he went into the war before finishing his last year of school they mailed him his diploma.

When he returned from the service he drove truck for Philips Liquor and then left there and worked for Gateway Foods for 39 1/2 years. He retired as the Warehouse Supervisor in 1990. On February 10, 1952 he married Delores Kundy. To this union 4 children were born. Dad had a wonderful and fun life even with the ups and downs.

He is survived by two daughters: Susan (Alan) Bluske of La Crosse and Mary (Kenneth) DeYoung of Sharon, Wisconsin. He is further survived by six grandchildren: Lisa (Shannon) Lockington, Christopher (Julie) Bluske, Sarah Pierce (Christopher Schultz), Samuel (Melissa) Pierce, Benjamin Schieber (Jeni Weber) and Matthew Schieber (Cara Wintin); 10 great-grandchildren: Kanisha Clark, Ayla Bluske, Keira and Julia Block, Lyla, Evelyn and William Pierce, Penny and Frank Schieber and Otto Schieber. He is also survived by a stepdaughter, Kathleen (David) Molledahl and their children: Eric Molledahl, Anne (Duane) Fredrickson and Jon (Becky) Molledahl and their children; and a brother-in-law Lyle Kundy; and former son-in-law, Steven Schieber.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores; daughter, Penny Schieber; son, Richard Nichols; his parents and all his siblings.

Services will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., at Jandt Funeral Home on Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse, Wisconsin and burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery with military honors. Memorials may be given to St. Clare Health Mission or the America Legion Post #417, 700 Fisherman's Road, French Island, La Crosse, WI.

The family would like to thank all of the Mayo Hospital staff in the ICU and 7th Floor Medical for the wonderful care that you not only gave to our father but to us as well. You made his journey a comfort for all of us.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory Woodruff Chapel
4239 Mormon Coulee Rd, La Crosse, WI
Jan
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory Woodruff Chapel
4239 Mormon Coulee Rd, La Crosse, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory Woodruff Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory Woodruff Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Please know we are thinking of you. It´s been years since I remember seeing the Nichols family but hopefully Uncle Sam read my Christmas letter and cards. Suddenly we are the generations sitting in the front pew. Love and prayers to all of you. In life there is death-in Joy, Sorrow My sincere Sympathy-Janice (Kundy) & John Warner.
Janice Kundy Warner
Family
January 15, 2022
From the Charles Street neighbors. We had so much fun with Delores, Sam and family growing up. Memories we will cherish forever. You have our Condolences and please know your in our thoughts and prayers.
The Jenks girls Linda, Jeanne, Nancy & Sandy
January 13, 2022
With sincere sympathy to family and friends. May the memories of Sam be a comfort.
Diane Marie Martinez
Family
January 10, 2022
Gary G. Nichols
January 10, 2022
I'm so sorry for your loss. Uncle Sam was always smiling. We loved going on trips camping fishing. The Ferry Ride. We as families growing up spent alot of time together. I'm sure him and dad Elwin Ross are up to their Shenanigans. RIP.
Brenda Ross Viebrock
January 10, 2022
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results