Samuel J. Nichols

LA CROSSE - On Tuesday, January 4, 2022, our father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and World War II Veteran was called home. Samuel J. Nichols was born on May 13, 1926 in La Crosse to Oscar and Bertha (Loomis) Nichols. He was the youngest of 11 children and the last of his siblings. In 1944 at the age of 18 he was drafted and served as an infantryman in the Pacific on 7 islands. Because he went into the war before finishing his last year of school they mailed him his diploma.

When he returned from the service he drove truck for Philips Liquor and then left there and worked for Gateway Foods for 39 1/2 years. He retired as the Warehouse Supervisor in 1990. On February 10, 1952 he married Delores Kundy. To this union 4 children were born. Dad had a wonderful and fun life even with the ups and downs.

He is survived by two daughters: Susan (Alan) Bluske of La Crosse and Mary (Kenneth) DeYoung of Sharon, Wisconsin. He is further survived by six grandchildren: Lisa (Shannon) Lockington, Christopher (Julie) Bluske, Sarah Pierce (Christopher Schultz), Samuel (Melissa) Pierce, Benjamin Schieber (Jeni Weber) and Matthew Schieber (Cara Wintin); 10 great-grandchildren: Kanisha Clark, Ayla Bluske, Keira and Julia Block, Lyla, Evelyn and William Pierce, Penny and Frank Schieber and Otto Schieber. He is also survived by a stepdaughter, Kathleen (David) Molledahl and their children: Eric Molledahl, Anne (Duane) Fredrickson and Jon (Becky) Molledahl and their children; and a brother-in-law Lyle Kundy; and former son-in-law, Steven Schieber.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores; daughter, Penny Schieber; son, Richard Nichols; his parents and all his siblings.

Services will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., at Jandt Funeral Home on Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse, Wisconsin and burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery with military honors. Memorials may be given to St. Clare Health Mission or the America Legion Post #417, 700 Fisherman's Road, French Island, La Crosse, WI.

The family would like to thank all of the Mayo Hospital staff in the ICU and 7th Floor Medical for the wonderful care that you not only gave to our father but to us as well. You made his journey a comfort for all of us.