Sandra K. Baldwin

ONTARIO - Sandra K. Baldwin, 70 of Ontario, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021 at her home with her family by her side.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021, 12:00 Noon at Burr Wesleyan Church, S1728 County Hwy V, Hillsboro. Pastor Jason Kirkpatrick and Pastor Tripp will officiate. Burial will be in the Burr Ridge Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Wednesday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Wilton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be offered to the family by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com