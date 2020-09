Sandra K. Myhre

CHASEBURG -- Sandra K. Myhre, 73, of Chaseburg died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at her home.

All are welcome for a visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley, with a prayer service at 2:45 p.m. Please wear a mask. Private burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in La Crosse. To view a complete obituary and leave a condolence visit selandsfuneralhome.com.