Sandra Kaye Langen

HOKAH, MN - Sandra Kaye (Mitchell) Langen, 74, of Hokah, MN, passed away peacefully the evening of December 27, 2021, at her home with the love of her family surrounding her. She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.

Please join us for a celebration of life on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 12:00 noon to 3:00 p.m. at the Hokah Fire Station, Hokah, MN.