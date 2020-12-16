Menu
Sandra "Sandy" Wardwell
FUNERAL HOME
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory Woodruff Chapel
4239 Mormon Coulee Rd
La Crosse, WI

Sandra 'Sandy' Wardwell

HOLMEN -- Sandra "Sandy" Wardwell of Holmen died peacefully in her home on the morning of Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. A memorial service for immediate family only and limited to 25 people, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse. A visitation will be held from 12 p.m. noon until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing protocol are required. The service will be live streamed on the funeral homes Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse is in charge of arrangements.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory Woodruff Chapel
4239 Mormon Coulee Rd, La Crosse, WI
Dec
19
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory Woodruff Chapel
4239 Mormon Coulee Rd, La Crosse, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory Woodruff Chapel
My deepest sympathy in your loss of Sandy. She was very strong in her long battle. I was a classmate. I enjoyed the lunches, we as a group of classmates, would get together once a month. She was a very caring and giving person. God's Blessings to each of you. Jane Amundson
Jane Amundson
December 17, 2020
Deepest sympathy and prayers are sent to you, Dick and family. She will be greatly missed. She was a lovely lady and friend.
Janet Johnson
December 16, 2020
