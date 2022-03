I am still in shock. My son just discovered this earlier today and sent me the link. Sandy was the kindest, giving and loving person I've ever known. She was a great friend. A great neighbor and her kids played with my son when we lived in LaCrosse back in the late 80's and early 90's. We always had so much fun just sitting around and laughing. She gave me her recipe for Mac'n Cheese when we lived there. A recipe I still make today. Our lives change so much and my son and I had to move away from the LaCrosse area back to Milwaukee after the loss of my Father. I haven't been fortunate enough to even get back to visit. I still "kind of" remember 1 night at Del's where we both needed a night out. Well..........we had a blast. She knew everyone in the place and we all just laughed and had such fun. To Sandy's family and friends, our deepest condolences. I feel so bad I didn't know this until this morning. Jesse, Jenny and Josh....you all made our lives so much better.

Cindy Albrecht Friend June 14, 2021