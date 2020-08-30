Menu
Sandy Woida

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Sandy Woida, 79, of La Crescent passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.

Sandy is survived by her husband of 58 years, Bill; and her children, Mark, Kevin, John, and Laura (Woida) Marx. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Taylor, Brittani, Gracelyn and Gavin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at The Church of the Crucifixion, La Crescent. The Rev. John L. Evans, II will officiate. Private family burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday morning at the church. In complying with diocese regulations, those in attendance are asked to practice safe social distancing and wear a face covering. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be donated in Sandy's name to Hospice. Online guestbook may be signed and condolences left at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
