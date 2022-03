To Mary and all of Scott's Family--We were just crushed when we got the call about Scott from Jerry W. on Saturday. We were so praying that he would be able to beat the monster just one more time and give *us* more time with him. He was a kind and gentle soul who always spoke about Mary and all of his family with such pride. He absolutely adored all of his nieces and nephews and the "greats"! We will miss him so much, in his yearly trek to South Dakota for pheasant hunting. He always asked about our kids and grandkids and was always so interested in what they were doing.

Prayers of peace and comfort to Mary and all the "kids" and all of his friends; and many prayers in the coming weeks and months as you learn to walk this different path. Hugs to all. Lisa & Phillip Edwards

Grant & Rachel Edwards & Family

Abbie & Nick Langerock & Family

Lisa Edwards Friend October 16, 2020