Selma Hendrickson

Selma Hendrickson went to be with Jesus Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. She was born to Knute and Katrina (Dacar) A., April 23, 1928. Upon graduating from Cashton High School, Selma worked at Auto Lite, in La Crosse. Selma met the love of her life, Oscar Hendrickson, and they were married April 30, 1949. They were blessed with five children, Cheryl (Karl) Halverson, Bonnie (Dan) Wichmann, Vicki Neckar, Karsten Hendrickson (deceased), and Rhonda (Roy) Rechkemmer.

Oscar and Selma farmed the Hendrickson homestead for many years. They were very proud of their Jersey farm in rural Holmen. They were truly partners in every sense of the word, working long hours, side by side. It was a labor of love and they enjoyed raising a family on their farm. After retirement and moving to Holmen, Selma worked at Drugan's Castle Mound. Selma was a longtime faithful member of Lewis Valley Lutheran Church.

Selma was preceded in death by Oscar; their son, Karsten; her parents; six brothers; two sisters; and great-granddaughter, Addie Crouch. Survivors include her four daughters; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one sister, Dorothy Roraff; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Lewis Valley Cemetery, Farmington. Pastor Alyssa Mitchell will officiate. The Jandt-Fredrickson, West Salem, Funeral Homes and Crematory is assisting the family.

"Fear thou not; for I am with thee; be not dismayed; for I am thy God. I will strengthen thee, yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness." Isaiah 41:10.