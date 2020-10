Shannon Lori Rochester

Shannon Lori Rochester, 40, of La Crosse passed away at her home Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. There will be a visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Coulee Region Cremation Group, The Gathering Place at 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Those who attend will be asked to wear a mask. To view the full obituary, please visit www.couleecremation.com.