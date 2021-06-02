Menu
Sharon Mae Folcey
FUNERAL HOME
Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home
106 W Franklin St
Sparta, WI

Sharon Mae (Tripp) Folcey

LEON - Sharon Mae (Tripp) Folcey, 83, of Leon, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021 at her home in Leon, WI, surrounded by her family and her faithful companion, Zu Zu.

The family will be having a "Remembrance Reception" on Monday, June 7, 2021 from 1–4 p.m. at the Club Oasis. All are welcome to attend. The family will hold a private internment service at the Leon Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank all of those who called and stopped by to see Sharon these last couple of months. You always brightened her day. Also, thanks to the WI Counties Association for the lovely banquet held in her honor, the WI Towns Association for the Lifetime Achievement Award, the wonderful Hospice Care workers who made it possible for Sharon to remain at home with her family, and the First Congregational Church of Leon.

The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
31
Service
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Club Oasis
11345 State Highway 21, Sparta, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
We are sincerely sorry for your loss of such a great woman! Her strength, her strong will, her compassion, and her good heart will live long in our memory. We will continue to pray that God's blessings be upon you and upon Sharon. God Bless you, Jim and Marla
Jim and Marla Leverich
Friend
June 6, 2021
May Sharon Folcey be remembered as a beloved community builder and asset for the service she provided during her life. Her caring smile is what I remember about her during her participation In Wisconsin County Association related events. May the grace she exhibited be emulated by all of us. God Bless Her Soul!
Willie Johnson, Jr.
Acquaintance
June 1, 2021
