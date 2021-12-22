Sharon (Grimslid) Opitz

Sharon (Grimslid) Opitz, passed away on December 18, 2021, peacefully, surrounded by family. Sharon was born on November 14, 1941 to Donald and Margaret Grimslid. She grew up on the Northside of La Crosse and graduated from Logan High School in 1959. Sharon married Raymond Opitz after a long courtship, on August 22, 1970 and they were married for 51 years. After attending college for one year, she was hired at Trane Company and continued to work there for 40 years.

Sharon was known for her delicious meals and most notably, her lefse. She was so happy to give her lefse to her many friends and family. It was always such a treat! She was an avid sports fan and it didn't matter if it were little league, high school, college or professional. She was always there to enjoy the games and cheer her teams on! She and Ray were grateful for all the travel they were able to do throughout their lives with family and friends, building so many good memories along the way. She had a special love for her six grandchildren and she always said they were her greatest blessing.

She is survived by her husband Ray, her son Andrew (Lyanna) Opitz and their children Aidan and Simon, her daughter Stephanie (Bill) Skemp and their children Billy, Landon, Carly and Isaac; her brother Gale Grimslid; her sister Shirley (Roger) Molzahn; and her sister-in-law Bonnie Grimslid.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Margaret Grimslid; her brother Gary (Gib) Grimslid; and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and nephews.

A memorial service will take place on Monday, December 27, 2021 at North Presbyterian Church at 12:00 noon. Visitation will be held at the church starting at 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. There will be a luncheon in the fellowship hall immediately following the service and everyone is invited to attend. A family graveside burial will take place following the luncheon at the Onalaska Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to North Presbyterian Church to their organ fund, to the Alzheimer's Association or to Eagle Crest (eaglecrestlife.org/donate.

The family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to all of the caregivers at Eagle Crest South Memory Care for the love, care and support they have shown to Sharon and our family over the past two and a half years. A very special thank you also to Pastor Scott Skogen for his constant unconditional love and support.

The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.