Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sharon Opitz

Sharon (Grimslid) Opitz

Sharon (Grimslid) Opitz, passed away on December 18, 2021, peacefully, surrounded by family. Sharon was born on November 14, 1941 to Donald and Margaret Grimslid. She grew up on the Northside of La Crosse and graduated from Logan High School in 1959. Sharon married Raymond Opitz after a long courtship, on August 22, 1970 and they were married for 51 years. After attending college for one year, she was hired at Trane Company and continued to work there for 40 years.

Sharon was known for her delicious meals and most notably, her lefse. She was so happy to give her lefse to her many friends and family. It was always such a treat! She was an avid sports fan and it didn't matter if it were little league, high school, college or professional. She was always there to enjoy the games and cheer her teams on! She and Ray were grateful for all the travel they were able to do throughout their lives with family and friends, building so many good memories along the way. She had a special love for her six grandchildren and she always said they were her greatest blessing.

She is survived by her husband Ray, her son Andrew (Lyanna) Opitz and their children Aidan and Simon, her daughter Stephanie (Bill) Skemp and their children Billy, Landon, Carly and Isaac; her brother Gale Grimslid; her sister Shirley (Roger) Molzahn; and her sister-in-law Bonnie Grimslid.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Margaret Grimslid; her brother Gary (Gib) Grimslid; and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and nephews.

A memorial service will take place on Monday, December 27, 2021 at North Presbyterian Church at 12:00 noon. Visitation will be held at the church starting at 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. There will be a luncheon in the fellowship hall immediately following the service and everyone is invited to attend. A family graveside burial will take place following the luncheon at the Onalaska Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to North Presbyterian Church to their organ fund, to the Alzheimer's Association or to Eagle Crest (eaglecrestlife.org/donate.

The family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to all of the caregivers at Eagle Crest South Memory Care for the love, care and support they have shown to Sharon and our family over the past two and a half years. A very special thank you also to Pastor Scott Skogen for his constant unconditional love and support.

The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
North Presbyterian Church
1327 North Salem Road, La Crosse, WI
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Ray and family, You have my deepest sympathy. I was so sad when I heard the news. Praying for you all . She was a wonderful person and will be missed. Judy Twite
Judy Twite
Friend
December 23, 2021
Ray, Andy and Steph, my deepest sympathy to you. Sharon was a fellow Trane employee for all of our working years, in addition Sharon was a great friend. Her energy was never ending. And yes I was one of the many lucky recipients of her tasty lefsa. Farewell to a wonderful lady.
Bob Ellis
December 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results