Sharon J. Peters
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Sharon J. Peters

HOLMEN - Sharon J. Peters, 82, of Holmen, WI, passed away peacefully into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crosse chapel; 200 West Ave So. and will be live streamed on the funeral homes Facebook page. Pastor Jerry Hatlevig will officiate. Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery, La Crosse. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. To read the entire obituary and leave condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
17
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI
Jan
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I looked to her as my second mom ... world won't be the same without her
Randall Evans
Friend
January 17, 2022
Tami has been a longtime friend. We met in college a long long time ago. Tami is such a wonderful person which speaks volumes regarding Sharon. The few times that I met Sharon she embraced me like a daughter. She was such a warm and loving person. She was a wonderful lady.
Karen Toohey
Acquaintance
January 17, 2022
Rest In Peace, Sharon Our prayers and thoughts are with you, Spence and all in your family. We love you. Peace to you, Spence. Debbie & Lee Nocon
Debbie Nocon
January 16, 2022
Her life was well lived. May her memory be a blessing. Our deepest sympathies go out to Tami, Mervyn, Christian, Lila, and all of her loving family.
Gail and Jim Sholl
January 15, 2022
