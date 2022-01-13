Sharon J. Peters

HOLMEN - Sharon J. Peters, 82, of Holmen, WI, passed away peacefully into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crosse chapel; 200 West Ave So. and will be live streamed on the funeral homes Facebook page. Pastor Jerry Hatlevig will officiate. Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery, La Crosse. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. To read the entire obituary and leave condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.