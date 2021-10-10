Menu
Sharon Smikla
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Sharon Ann Smikla

Sharon Ann Smikla, 57, of La Crosse, passed away from cancer on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born October 4, 1963, to John and Dolores Smikla.

Sharon graduated from Central High School in La Crosse in 1982, and later earned a computer certificate from Western Wisconsin Technical College. She spent many years working for Soderberg/Walman Optical, as well as a Ski Instructor at Mount La Crosse. She also worked additional jobs at Culina Mariana restaurant located within the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, and most recently at AMI Expeditionary Healthcare helping to get people vaccinated against the Covid virus.

Sharon was a very independent woman with a passion for skiing and a deep love for animals, particularly Bernese Mountain dogs. She loved several "fur babies" (as she called them) over the years, including her most recent being Greta, who she's referred to her "everything and more" ….as well as being a "couch hog".

Sharon was a talented artist who loved to paint portraits of her friends' dogs and give these as gift/mementos to them. She was a well-known staple at Mt. La Crosse where she regularly raced and touched many people's lives through teaching them to ski and providing a basis for a lifelong passion for the sport.

Sharon believed in organ donation and as such she has gifted to the Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin.

Sharon was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; her father, John Smikla; and her brother, Stephen Smikla. She is survived by her mother, Dolores (Severson) Smikla (La Crosse, WI); her brother, Greg (Laura) Smikla (Woodbury, MN); niece, Megan Smikla; and numerous cousins.

The family would like to extend a sincere appreciation and thank you to the team at Gundersen Health System as well as to her dear friend, Jackie.

A prayer service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Friday, October 15, 2021, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. So., La Crosse, with visitation beginning at 1:30 p.m. Rev. Brian Konopa will officiate. A celebration of Sharon's life will be held in the St. Bernard Room at Mount La Crosse following the service. Online condolences can be submitted at www.schumacher-kish.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Coulee Region Humane Society at: https://www.couleehumane.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Visitation
1:30p.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI
Oct
15
Prayer Service
2:30p.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI
Oct
15
Celebration of Life
St. Bernard Room at Mount La Crosse
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
I will never forget the day I met Sharon. I knew instantly that we would become friends. Her kind soul, happy smile and our chats while sitting on her deck or in her paint studio will forever be in my memory.
We never parted without giving each other a hug. My forever friend, I love you.


Jackie Haas
Friend
October 14, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. So sorry for the loss of your Dear Daughter Dee. We were friends at Eagle Crest South. The Great Bunco Club.
Mary Thiele. 107
October 12, 2021
So deeply sorry & so saddened to hear of Sharon 's passing. She was a kind soul who willingly & kindly shared her Bernese Mountain artwork with anyone who needed a lift. Prayers of comfort for her family and friends; she will be terribly missed! But she is at peace.♥
Kim Matteo
Friend
October 10, 2021
Greg and Laura. I’m so sorry for your loss. Prayers to you and your family
Sharon Clements-Maier
Friend
October 10, 2021
My condolences to the family of Sharon. For as long as I can remember Sharon could be seen on the slopes at Mt. LAX teaching young kids how to ski. I'm sure she inspired many through the years to enjoy this sport. She will be missed at "the hill" by many.
Mark Sobkowiak
October 10, 2021
Oh Sharon, our Bernese World is sad todayLove you, sleep in peace with other angels dear#foreverfriends
Antonela Wendling
Friend
October 9, 2021
Having travelled from Australia to meet up with other Bernese Mountain Dog owners, Sharon made me very welcome, we shared a hotel room together and Greta slept on my bed every night. I will miss our chats, rest easy Sharon. xxxx
Marie Bennett
Friend
October 8, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Tuan Bute
Friend
October 7, 2021
Greg I’m so sorry for your loss Prayers to you and your family
Sharon Clements-Maier
Friend
October 7, 2021
I worked with Sharon for a few years at the Culina Mariana cafe at the Shrine. I was always so blown away by her work ethic- how she managed to work 2 to 3 jobs at a time and never complained. She was the dog lady and I was the cat lady, but we always managed to get along! She even made me a personalized wine glass with a painting of my cat- combining my love of wine and cats! She will be so missed!! My thoughts are with her family at this time.
Abby Gillies
Coworker
October 6, 2021
I’m going to miss you as a FB friend with all the photos of your dogs & paintings. You were so kind in taking care of our house cat years ago when we had to be gone . I enjoyed your online comments too. I’m sorry you had to suffer from cancer & my prayers are with you & your family. Peace with you allBetty Mullenbach
Betty Mullenbach
October 6, 2021
Kindhearted, beautiful, talented and loving, that was Sharon. Until we meet again. God Bless you Sharon.
Miranda Huddleston
Family
October 5, 2021
You will be missed Sharon. My prayers for your family. God Bless you.
Susan Bluske
Friend
October 5, 2021
Dear Dee, I didn't know your daughter but I was saddened to hear of her passing.
I pray for strength from the Lord for you! May she rest now, in peace.
My sincere condolences,
Pat
Pat Shepherd
Friend
October 5, 2021
I raced with Sharon at Mount La Crosse adult racing league. Also saw her teaching many young skiers. She was a kind person . My sympathy's to her family and friends
Amy Green
Friend
October 5, 2021
Sharon was sp lind & friendly and a wonderful ski instructor for my little girls. She was so patient but instilled confidence in them to be great racers. I'll miss seeing her at Mt Lax and talking about her lovely Bernies dogs. Prayers to the family and those "little puppies" who are missing her.
Michelle Kind
Friend
October 5, 2021
My best friend, my confidante, MY SOUL SISTER. Barnee will miss Greta and her pictures Thank you for listening, offering advice and just being my friend! Rest In Peace my friend!
GODSPEED Soul Sister
Vickee King
Friend
October 5, 2021
I knew Sharon mostly from Mt. La Crosse. She was the best instructor out there. She deeply cared for all her students. She hand painted a couple vases for me. The blue birds and cardinals pere purfect. I will charish those forever.
John Zahn
Friend
October 4, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I will love you and miss you always... I will always remember camping at Blue Bird, catching tadpoles..... I will never forget...
Dean Severson
Family
October 4, 2021
Forever in my thoughts
Michael Weigel
October 4, 2021
Rest in peace my dear sweet friend. We will go skiing together on the other side.
Mark Kress
Friend
October 4, 2021
