Sharon Ann Smikla

Sharon Ann Smikla, 57, of La Crosse, passed away from cancer on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born October 4, 1963, to John and Dolores Smikla.

Sharon graduated from Central High School in La Crosse in 1982, and later earned a computer certificate from Western Wisconsin Technical College. She spent many years working for Soderberg/Walman Optical, as well as a Ski Instructor at Mount La Crosse. She also worked additional jobs at Culina Mariana restaurant located within the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, and most recently at AMI Expeditionary Healthcare helping to get people vaccinated against the Covid virus.

Sharon was a very independent woman with a passion for skiing and a deep love for animals, particularly Bernese Mountain dogs. She loved several "fur babies" (as she called them) over the years, including her most recent being Greta, who she's referred to her "everything and more" ….as well as being a "couch hog".

Sharon was a talented artist who loved to paint portraits of her friends' dogs and give these as gift/mementos to them. She was a well-known staple at Mt. La Crosse where she regularly raced and touched many people's lives through teaching them to ski and providing a basis for a lifelong passion for the sport.

Sharon believed in organ donation and as such she has gifted to the Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin.

Sharon was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; her father, John Smikla; and her brother, Stephen Smikla. She is survived by her mother, Dolores (Severson) Smikla (La Crosse, WI); her brother, Greg (Laura) Smikla (Woodbury, MN); niece, Megan Smikla; and numerous cousins.

The family would like to extend a sincere appreciation and thank you to the team at Gundersen Health System as well as to her dear friend, Jackie.

A prayer service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Friday, October 15, 2021, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. So., La Crosse, with visitation beginning at 1:30 p.m. Rev. Brian Konopa will officiate. A celebration of Sharon's life will be held in the St. Bernard Room at Mount La Crosse following the service. Online condolences can be submitted at www.schumacher-kish.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Coulee Region Humane Society at: https://www.couleehumane.com.