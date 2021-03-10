Sheila Kay Danielson

Sheila Kay Danielson, 72, died Friday, March 5, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wis.

Friends may call on the family during a visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at Torgerson's Funeral Home, 408 N. Water St., in Black River Falls, Wis. A celebration of Sheila's life will take place this summer July 6, 2021.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be directed to, the Jackson County Animal Shelter. On-line condolences may be offered at www.torgersonfh.com.

The Torgerson Funeral Home in Black River Falls is serving the family, (715)0284-4321.