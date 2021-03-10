Menu
Sheila Kay Danielson
FUNERAL HOME
Torgerson Funeral Home
408 N Water St
Black River Falls, WI

Sheila Kay Danielson

Sheila Kay Danielson, 72, died Friday, March 5, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wis.

Friends may call on the family during a visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at Torgerson's Funeral Home, 408 N. Water St., in Black River Falls, Wis. A celebration of Sheila's life will take place this summer July 6, 2021.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be directed to, the Jackson County Animal Shelter. On-line condolences may be offered at www.torgersonfh.com.

The Torgerson Funeral Home in Black River Falls is serving the family, (715)0284-4321.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Torgerson Funeral Home
408 N Water St, Black River Falls, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Vonnie & Dick Greene
March 10, 2021
