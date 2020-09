Shelly A. Roloff

HOLMEN -- Shelly A. Roloff, 60, of Holmen passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at the Gundersen Health System. A visitation will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main St., Onalaska. A private family burial will be in the Onalaska Cemetery. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.