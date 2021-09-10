Sherry L. Lamb

TOMAH - Sherry L. Lamb, age 78, of Tomah, WI, passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021 at her home. She was born August 8, 1943 to Raymond and Olga (Thompson) Richardson in Galesville, WI. She was united in marriage to Robert Lamb on April 5, 1975 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Tomah.

Together they started Tidy Cleaning services in 1988 retiring in March of 2019. Sherry was a faithful member of the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Tomah and worked many years there as custodian with her husband, Bob. Sherry enjoyed going camping, and spending time with Bob in their backyard around the campfire.

She is survived by her husband, Bob Lamb; two sons: Lee (Dawn) Lamb and Michael Lamb and daughter, Kelly Lamb; three grandchildren: Waverly, Landry and Zachary; brothers: Harlow (Patty) Richardson and Ronald (Pam) Richardson; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Olga; and infant twin siblings: Randy and Raeharla; and brothers: Steven and Raymond Richardson.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Tomah. Pastor William Rice will officiate. Burial will follow in the LaGrange Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Services will be live streamed through the Torkelson Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.