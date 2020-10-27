Shirley A. Dissmore

Shirley A. Dissmore, 85, of La Crosse passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in La Crosse, July 1, 1935, to Harold and LaVerne (Jacobson) Mattie. She married John R. Dissmore Oct. 29, 1952, and he preceded her in death Sept. 12, 2020.

Shirley received her degree in interior design and taught upholstery at W.T.C. She enjoyed gardening, camping, biking and baking and also was able to play tennis well into her sixties. Shirley was a past president of the YWCA and was very involved in the La Crosse community with volunteer and social work.

She is survived her daughter, Susan (Brady) Fredrickson; two brothers, Kenneth (Lloy) Mattie and Jerry (Jean) Mattie; grandchildren, Dennis John Dissmore, Alan R. Fry, John Lee (Brittany) Dissmore, Ashley (Tyler) Oldenburg, Austen Fredrickson, and Abbey Fredrickson; and many great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Dennis and Alan; and two sisters, Carol VanRiper and Judy Severson.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson Street. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate and burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and again from noon until time of services Thursday at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect and masks are required. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.