LA CROSSE - Shirley Jean Adams, age 92, died on Sunday, October 3, 2021 in La Crosse, WI. She was born in La Crosse, the daughter of Harry and Ella Fortney. Shirley grew up in Viroqua, WI. She graduated from Viroqua High School and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

She and David Adams were married in her family home in Viroqua in 1949. They were blessed with the births of four children. They lived for various years in a number of communities including Lancaster, Fort Atkinson, and Janesville, WI.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Debra (Jeff) Punzel; daughter, Susan (Doug) Reinke; son, John (Maureen) Adams and daughter, Barbara (Kurt) Oettel. She is further survived by twelve grandchildren and their significant others; eleven great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Carol Fortney and nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years; her parents; her brother, Roger Fortney; her sister, Barbara Massie; and her brother-in-law, Gene Massie.

Private burial service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Atkinson. Assisting the family is Dickinson Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson St., La Crosse, WI 54601, (www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com). Messages to the family may be directed there.

Shirley's family expresses endless gratitude to staff members of Eagle Crest Memory Care 2 of La Crosse and Gunderson Hospice for the excellent care and compassion she received. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Gunderson Hospice, 1910 South Ave., La Crosse, WI 54601.