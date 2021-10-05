Menu
Shirley Jean Adams
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
1425 Jackson St
La Crosse, WI

Shirley Jean Adams

LA CROSSE - Shirley Jean Adams, age 92, died on Sunday, October 3, 2021 in La Crosse, WI. She was born in La Crosse, the daughter of Harry and Ella Fortney. Shirley grew up in Viroqua, WI. She graduated from Viroqua High School and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

She and David Adams were married in her family home in Viroqua in 1949. They were blessed with the births of four children. They lived for various years in a number of communities including Lancaster, Fort Atkinson, and Janesville, WI.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Debra (Jeff) Punzel; daughter, Susan (Doug) Reinke; son, John (Maureen) Adams and daughter, Barbara (Kurt) Oettel. She is further survived by twelve grandchildren and their significant others; eleven great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Carol Fortney and nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years; her parents; her brother, Roger Fortney; her sister, Barbara Massie; and her brother-in-law, Gene Massie.

Private burial service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Atkinson. Assisting the family is Dickinson Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson St., La Crosse, WI 54601, (www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com). Messages to the family may be directed there.

Shirley's family expresses endless gratitude to staff members of Eagle Crest Memory Care 2 of La Crosse and Gunderson Hospice for the excellent care and compassion she received. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Gunderson Hospice, 1910 South Ave., La Crosse, WI 54601.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 5, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts and prayers are with Shirley´s family during this difficult time. She was always so friendly and kind. May you all find comfort in your memories.
Lorin Koch
October 10, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family. I have fond memories of Shirley....My earliest memories are of her beautiful wedding to my cousin David in Viroqua. There were many Adams family gatherings in LaCrosse and I was so impressed by her trendy potluck dishes. She was kind, gracious and always smiling. May fond memories bring healing to all of you during this time of sorrow.
Pauly Gunderson Priemazon
October 5, 2021
