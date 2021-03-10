Shirley J. Brye

COON VALLEY -- Shirley J. Brye, 83, of Coon Valley died Monday, March 8, 2021, at Norseland Nursing Home in Westby. She was born Oct. 24, 1937, to Earl and Emma (Stellner) Hoeth in La Crosse. She graduated from Central High School. Shirley married Michael Brye June 27, 1964 in La Crosse.

She enjoyed spending time with family, reunions, doing word searches, bowling and embroidery.

Survivors include her devoted husband of 56 years, Michael Brye; two sons, Todd and Tom all of Coon Valley; a granddaughter, Savanna Oliver; a brother, Merlin (Colleen) Hoeth; and a sister, LaVonne (Don) Zietlow of La Crosse; a sister-in-law, Ellie Brye of Coon Valley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; father and mother in-law, Milnor and Mabel (Midtlien) Brye; sisters and brothers-in-law, Barb and Bill Waldera, Anna Marie Crispin and Kenny Brye.

A visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 14, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 15, at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church Cemetery with the Rev. Julie Wollman officiating. All are welcome. Memorials may be given to the Coon Valley Lutheran Church Memorial Fund. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.

A special thank you to the staff at Norseland Nursing Home for their wonderful care.