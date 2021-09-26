Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley and Craig Engh
FUNERAL HOME
Seland Funeral Home
204 Central Ave
Coon Valley, WI

Shirley & Craig Engh

WESTBY - Shirley Mae Engh of Westby passed away at Gundersen Health System on September 10, 2021. Craig Alan Engh passed away at UW Madison Hospital on Friday Sept. 17, 2021.

A memorial service for Shirley and Craig will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday October 1, 2021 at the Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church. Rev. Alyssa Weaver will officiate. Burial will be in the Vang Lutheran Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until service time. All those attending are asked to please wear a mask. All are welcome for lunch at the Coon Valley Legion following the service. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com. All those blessed to have one of Shirley's quilts are asked to bring it to the service for display.

Memorials in remembrance of Shirley can be directed to the Westby Fine Arts Center, WCP Quilters or Soleburner in Chaseburg. Memorials in Craig's name can be given to Vang Lutheran Church, National Kidney Foundation or a charity of your choice.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Seland Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Seland Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.