Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley Jean Johnson
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Shirley Jean Johnson

LA CROSSE - Shirley Jean Johnson, 93, of La Crosse, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Benedictine Manor of La Crosse.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 9th, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. So., La Crosse, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Rufus Parker will officiate. Burial will follow in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the organization of the donor's choice in Shirley's memory. The complete obituary and an online guest book are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
9
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI
Jul
9
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
My heartfelt condolences to the family of Shirley. I worked with her at Doerflinger's and I was a patient at Optical Fashions where she worked. I remember her as being impeccably dressed and her hair styled just so. She was such a fun lady to be around and had such a great personality. She will be missed by many.
Veronica Stoll
Acquaintance
July 14, 2021
My Sympathy and Prayers to all for the loss of your Mother-
Grandmother. I have missed Shirley at English Lutheran. God Bless All of you with Peace and Wonderful Memories.
Ruth Olson
July 8, 2021
I have fond memories of Shirley at English Lutheran, and I learned much from her, especially in Altar Guild. She shared so much with all of us at church and made it a special place to worship together. May your memories of her keep her alive in your hearts always. That way she’s just a thought away.
With deepest sympathy,
Julie McGarry
Julie McGarry
July 7, 2021
Our condolences to the Johnson family. We knew Bob and Shirley when they lived in La Crescent. Very nice/fun people. God bless the Johnson family.
Perry & Rita Brown
Friend
July 5, 2021
Jerry Peterson sends his condolences always enjoyed both Shirley and Bob’s friendship
jerry Peterson
July 5, 2021
Bondo, Sue & family ~ we are sorry to hear of your mom's passing ~ we will not be able to attend the service as we are on vacation but our thoughts/prayers are with you ~ Love, Judy, Mark, Lori & Danny Lonkoski
Friend
July 4, 2021
It was great to have Shirley as a member of the English Lutheran Church Choir. (I was the Choir Director at that time.) We had sung the Mozart “Requiem” on Good Friday, after which we were invited by Mid America Productions to join some other choirs to sing the Mozart at Carnegie Hall. I told our choir members that if we wanted to do this, we would need lots of extra rehearsals because it was, of course, Carnegie Hall! Shirley and the other members dutifully practiced with me all summer. The trip itself was a magnificent adventure where the joy of the music intertwined with the excitement of New York City and Carnegie Hall. Thank you, Shirley, for having been part of this group. Your voice is now part of that heavenly choir and can ring loud and clear. - Nancy Matchett
Nancy Matchett
Friend
July 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results