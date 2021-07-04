Shirley Jean Johnson

LA CROSSE - Shirley Jean Johnson, 93, of La Crosse, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Benedictine Manor of La Crosse.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 9th, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. So., La Crosse, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Rufus Parker will officiate. Burial will follow in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the organization of the donor's choice in Shirley's memory. The complete obituary and an online guest book are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.