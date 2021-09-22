Shirley Ann Long

EXELAND - Shirley Ann Long born 02/14/1958 died peacefully in her home in Exeland, WI on 09/12/2021, at the age of 62.

Shirley was born in Viroqua, WI to Boyd "Jack" and Margaret (Cole) Hatlan. Shirley enjoyed a career working for the State of Wisconsin, first as a prison guard and later in the state Public Defense Attorney's office. In retirement, Shirley enjoyed the company of her child, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She spent many happy hours crafting, quilting and baking for her friends, family and neighbors.

Shirley is preceded in death by her father Boyd "Jack" Hatlan. She is survived by her son Mark Long (Twyla); her granddaughter Amber (Matt); grandson Nickolas (Teryona); three great grandchildren: Samantha, Katrina, and Bentley; her mother Margaret (Cole) Hill; her brothers: Bruce Hatlan (Melissa), Jeff Hatlan (Amy); her sister Dana Hatlan- Ihler ; many nieces, nephews and cousins, who will miss her dearly.

A memorial luncheon will be held for Shirley at the Meteor town hall on September 26, 2021, at 12:00 p.m.: 1440n Co Hwy C, Exeland, WI 54835. Please join us for a meal and fellowship.

Please leave your condolences for the family online at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.