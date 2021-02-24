Shirley H. Reiners

Shirley H. Reiners, died peacefully Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2013. She was born April 9, 1936, to Thomas and Rose Kramer and a graduate of Onalaska High School. She married Richard Reiners in May of 1955 and they became the proud parents of a son, Keven.

Shirley was a wonderful homemaker, wife and mother with the gift of gab. As the youngest of six, with four older sisters, Shirley was at ease expressing her opinion and thoughts even if not the consensus. Shirley took pride in expanding her knowledge, from reading medical books, newspapers, journals, and TV programs, she was the go-to person for questions, concerns or topics of debate. She was a good listener when you needed a shoulder and a fierce protector of those she loved. She enjoyed traveling to see family and friends, which always included shopping.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; son, Keven; brother, Jack Kramer; and her sisters and brothers-in-law, Betty (Jim) Meyer, Gladys (Ira) Brown, Marie (Wayne) Benson, Vivian (Bud) Brown.

She is remembered by her daughter-in-law, Louise Reiners; grandsons; Michael (Angel) Rosario, Steven Rosario; and great-grandchildren, Hayden and Emilynn; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In accordance with Shirley's wishes, there will be no service.