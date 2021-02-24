Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley H. Reiners
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021

Shirley H. Reiners

Shirley H. Reiners, died peacefully Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2013. She was born April 9, 1936, to Thomas and Rose Kramer and a graduate of Onalaska High School. She married Richard Reiners in May of 1955 and they became the proud parents of a son, Keven.

Shirley was a wonderful homemaker, wife and mother with the gift of gab. As the youngest of six, with four older sisters, Shirley was at ease expressing her opinion and thoughts even if not the consensus. Shirley took pride in expanding her knowledge, from reading medical books, newspapers, journals, and TV programs, she was the go-to person for questions, concerns or topics of debate. She was a good listener when you needed a shoulder and a fierce protector of those she loved. She enjoyed traveling to see family and friends, which always included shopping.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; son, Keven; brother, Jack Kramer; and her sisters and brothers-in-law, Betty (Jim) Meyer, Gladys (Ira) Brown, Marie (Wayne) Benson, Vivian (Bud) Brown.

She is remembered by her daughter-in-law, Louise Reiners; grandsons; Michael (Angel) Rosario, Steven Rosario; and great-grandchildren, Hayden and Emilynn; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In accordance with Shirley's wishes, there will be no service.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Feb. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I´ve lost a beautiful soul. And a wonderful aunt. The world mourns, thanks for all our childhood memories. Love you. Prayers are on the way. See you in heaven.
Jerry stetter
February 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results