Shirley Ann (Holmes) Skipton

ONALASKA - Shirley Ann (Holmes) Skipton, 92, passed away at the Onalaska Care Center on June 22, 2021.

Shirley is survived by son David (Cathy) Skipton and daughter Ellen (Bob) Ritger.

No service is scheduled at this time, but those wishing to remember her may make donations in lieu of flowers to the Coulee Region Humane Society. For a full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit dickinsonfuneralhome.com.