Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sondra Stehr
FUNERAL HOME
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Bangor Chapel
102 Hattan St
Bangor, WI

Sondra Stehr

Sondra Stehr, 86, of Caledonia, Minn., passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Caledonia Care and Rehab. Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 25, 2021, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Caledonia. Rev. Jon Wolff will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m., until the time of service, Saturday, at the church. To view Sondra's complete obituary or offer an online condolence please visit www.jandtfredrickson.com.

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, Caledonia, Minnesota, is in charge of arrangements.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Service
9:00a.m.
St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church
Caledonia, WI
Sep
25
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church
Caledonia, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Bangor Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Bangor Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.