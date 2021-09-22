Sondra Stehr

Sondra Stehr, 86, of Caledonia, Minn., passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Caledonia Care and Rehab. Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 25, 2021, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Caledonia. Rev. Jon Wolff will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m., until the time of service, Saturday, at the church. To view Sondra's complete obituary or offer an online condolence please visit www.jandtfredrickson.com.

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, Caledonia, Minnesota, is in charge of arrangements.