Stanley A. Engen
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McCormick Funeral Home
205 E Main St
Caledonia, MN

Stanley A. Engen

CALEDONIA - Stanley A. Engen, age 99, of Caledonia, passed away December 11, 2021 at Northgate Care Center, Waukon, Iowa. Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the church, and also one hour prior to the service on Thursday. A full obituary will be in next week's paper. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia is assisting the family. Onlinecondolences may be given mccormickfuneralhome.net


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Caledonia, MN
Dec
23
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Caledonia, MN
Dec
23
Service
11:00a.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Caledonia, MN
Funeral services provided by:
McCormick Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Stanley. May the family and friends of Stanley find comfort during this difficult time
Nate Harris
December 18, 2021
