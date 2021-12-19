Stanley A. Engen

CALEDONIA - Stanley A. Engen, age 99, of Caledonia, passed away December 11, 2021 at Northgate Care Center, Waukon, Iowa. Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the church, and also one hour prior to the service on Thursday. A full obituary will be in next week's paper. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia is assisting the family. Onlinecondolences may be given mccormickfuneralhome.net