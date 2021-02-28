Menu
Stanley Howard Oedsma
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Coulee Region Cremation Group
133 Mason St
Onalaska, WI

Stanley Howard Oedsma

GALESVILLE -- Stanley Howard Oedsma, 90, of Galesville passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at his home after a short illness due to cancer.

Stanley was born Nov. 4, 1930, in the town of Gale in Trempealeau County, to George (Tjeerd Durk) and Renske Marie (De Groot) Oedsma.

Stanley married Sharon Joyce Bartschenfeld (daughter, of William and Minnie of La Crosse) May 7, 1960, in La Crosse. They remained happily partnered for over 60 years.

Stanley was a successful dairy farmer and businessman, making many innovations. He served in the NFO and on the Gale Town Board. Stanley was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church of Galesville and cared deeply about the welfare of his fellow man.

He was generous with his time and land, hosting 4-H sledding parties and hayrides, family picnics, deer hunting, a news story or two and visitors from far and near.

As a young man, Stanley had success in the sport of curling and loved dancing. In retirement, he made blue bird houses and distributed them to any in the community who needed them.

He had enviable luck in card games, and enjoyed his ATV's, snowmobiles, fireworks, dogs and favorite restaurants.

Stanley is survived by his wife, Sharon; his children, George (Cheryl Delaney) Oedsma of Pace, Fla., Charles Oedsma of Galesville, JoAnn (Richard) Reinholdt of Galesville, Jean (Roger) Mlynczak of Bloomington, Minn. He is further survived by his sister, Kathleen (Gil) Machin of Kansas City; his grandsons, William, Richard and Michael; his large extended family and circle of friends.

He was preceded by his parents; his sisters, Beatrice (Walter) Balmer and Hazel Grace (Floyd) Richardson; and his brothers, John and Durk Theodore Oedsma.

Funeral services are being planned for a later date, when we can all gather in person as Stanley would have wanted.

The family wishes to thank Pastor Michael Hibbs, the Gundersen Hospice Team and the Coulee Region Cremation Group for their assistance.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Feb. 28, 2021.
As a young boy my Dad, Jake Tjepkema, loved to visit his uncle, aunt, and cousins, who were my heroes. Stanley taught me how to drive a tractor in a straight line through life.
Tom Tjepkema
Family
February 22, 2022
John Moyer, an old neighbor that now lives in Port Wing shared the news of Stanley passing. All the while I was growing up in Willard we often visited that beautiful farm that his parents had. My Dad, Jake, was always close to his Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. Since Stanley was just 10 years older than me when I was in grade school he in many ways an inspiration to me. And so it was in later years, too. I especially remember the trip Sharon and Stanley made to our B&B in Port Wing, but no more so than the way he taught me how to drive a tractor in a straight line when I was about 10 years old. If let me know about a memorial service and I will try to make it.
Tom Tjepkema
April 16, 2021
My sympathy to the family. Stanley was a tough curler and great person.
Ben Hovell
March 5, 2021
