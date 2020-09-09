Menu
Stella G. Bryhn

ETTRICK -- Stella G. Bryhn, 100, of Ettrick died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the Grand View Care Center in Blair. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, in the church yard at South Beaver Creek Lutheran Church. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at the church. Social distancing, and the wearing of masks are requested during the visitation. Please bring your lawn chairs for the service. For complete obituary and online condolences visit www.fossumfuneralhome.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.
