Stephen J. Brady
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021

Stephen J. Brady

ETTRICK - Stephen J. Brady born January 31, 1946, died September 24, 2021. He served three years in the Marine Corps, with two tours in the Vietnam War. He was a long time Trane company employee. Steve lived on a small farm in Trempealeau County for many years.

He is survived by three sisters and eight brothers; many nieces and nephews. He died peacefully at home. Steve was a wonderful brother and friend. He will be truly missed.

Zwicky Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 10, 2021.
