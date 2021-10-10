Stephen J. Brady

ETTRICK - Stephen J. Brady born January 31, 1946, died September 24, 2021. He served three years in the Marine Corps, with two tours in the Vietnam War. He was a long time Trane company employee. Steve lived on a small farm in Trempealeau County for many years.

He is survived by three sisters and eight brothers; many nieces and nephews. He died peacefully at home. Steve was a wonderful brother and friend. He will be truly missed.

